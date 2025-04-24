Is Angel Di Maria going home? Argentina and Real Madrid legend tipped for long-awaited Rosario Central return as coach admits boyhood club doing 'everything possible' to sign him
Angel Di Maria may be on his way back to boyhood club Rosario Central as the Argentine club's coach confirmed they are in talks to sign him.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Di Maria started career at Rosario Central
- Argentine team trying to sign their former star
- Contract at Benfica expires this summer