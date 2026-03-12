Ange Postecoglou gives his verdict on 'lost' Tottenham under Igor Tudor amid relegation battle

Postecoglou, speaking to TNT Sports, expressed his pain at seeing his former side crumble, noting that the players are failing to meet the standards they set during his own tenure at the helm.

"It pains me to see it," Postecoglou admitted. "It looks like the players are fairly lost at the moment. There's obvious pressure there and it's a real difficult time. It all manifested itself in what happened last night - kind of the worst case scenario playing against a side away from home in Atletico who never drop their performance level. It was a horror start for them.

"There is no way that anyone objectively would say these players are performing at the levels they're capable of. You've got to try and ease the pressure on them. Even last night, I thought it was tremendous opportunity for them because they've done well in the Champions League, they're on the good side of the draw. Atletico away's tough but you've still got to take them back to Tottenham.

"I'm sure they've trained on that pitch before but the amount of times they were slipping over, I think that's still pressure, a real desperation in everything you do. Mentally, you're desperate and that manifests in a physical way, rushing things. It's hard to comment from the outside but for me it's about instilling some belief: show them the players they are, not the players they can be."