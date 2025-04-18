Ange Postecoglou James Maddison Tottenham Europa League 2025AFP
Jude Summerfield

Ange Postecoglou reveals update on 'super courageous' James Maddison after horror injury in Tottenham's Europa League win over Eintracht Frankfurt

Ange Postecoglou has provided an update on James Maddison after he was clattered in winning Spurs the decisive penalty against Eintracht Frankfurt.

  • Maddison won Tottenham penalty against Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Dominic Solanke crucially netted from the spot
  • Postecoglou gives injury update after substitution
