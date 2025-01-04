'Don't keep asking me!' - Ange Postecoglou rants at reporters who TWICE dared to question him about controversial Anthony Gordon goal during Tottenham's defeat to Newcastle
Ange Postecoglou was uncharacteristically fuming in the aftermath of Tottenham's 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle on Saturday.
- Depleted Tottenham beaten 2-1 by Newcastle
- Magpies equalised in controversial circumstances
- Postecoglou angry in post-match press conference