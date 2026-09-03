Ange Postecoglou reveals the 'Cristiano Ronaldo factor' that tempted him to snub Europe for Al Nassr move

Throughout his career, Postecoglou has worked with some of football's biggest names. He sees this latest venture in Riyadh as a chance to weave himself into Ronaldo's historic narrative.

"When I reflect on my career, what stands out for me is that I've been unbelievably blessed in being part of other people's journeys," Postecoglou explained. "When I was a player, Ferenc Puskas was my coach, one of the greatest players of all time. And just that association has been unbelievable for me because I'm a small part of that man's story, a little small part, but a small part.

"With the Socceroos, I worked with arguably our greatest ever player in Timmy Cahill, so I'm a small part of his story. Sonny [Son Heung-min], the greatest ever Korean player, I'm a small part of his story.

"So, there's no doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo's here, you kind of go, I can become a small part of his story as well. And not from a selfish point of view, but for my own kind of life's journey, of everything I wanted to do since I was a kid, you get associated with these people on the way. That was part of the attraction. Not that they'll tell my story alongside it, but I can tell that story, and that was a part of it as well."