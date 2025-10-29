Getty Images Sport
Ange Postecoglou to take old job? Celtic add former boss to shortlist following Brendan Rodgers' resignation as Australian seeks third club in six months
Celtic’s shortlist revealed: Postecoglou, Keane, McKenna
According to The Telegraph, Celtic have drawn up a three-man shortlist of potential replacements for Rodgers: Postecoglou, Robbie Keane, and Kieran McKenna. Former Tottenham boss Postecoglou, who was sacked after leading the club to the Europa League title in May, remains a beloved figure at Celtic and would be a popular appointment, despite his disastrous 39-day spell at Nottingham Forest. His two-year reign with the Hoops from 2021 to 2023 delivered two league titles, two League Cups, and a Scottish Cup. For the time being, 73-year-old O’Neill will step in alongside former midfielder Shaun Maloney to guide the side through a turbulent few weeks. Yet, he made no attempt to hide his intentions that he’s not in this for another long stint in the dugout and revealed the profile Celtic are looking at for their next appointment.
"They are looking for a permanent manager," he said. "The events of the past 24 hours are quite stunning. I’ve been called in to do the job of interim manager and that’s the way it will be." When further pressed on whether he might stay, O’Neill stated: "That’s never been discussed. I would say no, I think I’ll just go into the sunset. That’s not been discussed and I wouldn’t imagine it [happening]. They are looking for a young manager with proven ability who has got a bit of a track record."
However, The Telegraph report has mentioned that, despite O’Neill’s claim that Celtic want a “young manager", Postecoglou may actually be the board’s preferred choice if terms can be agreed.
- Getty Images
Keane & McKenna also in the frame
Another popular name on Celtic’s list is Robbie Keane, the former Republic of Ireland star who had a brief yet eventful spell at the club as a player. Keane’s managerial career has taken off in a surprising fashion. After success in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv, he is now leading Ferencvaros in Hungary, where he has already lifted the league title. The 45-year-old, who works alongside former Stoke City cult hero Rory Delap as his assistant, has earned a growing reputation for his methods.
Meanwhile, McKenna, the highly regarded Ipswich Town manager, also remains on Celtic’s radar. However, finances could get in the way of finalising a deal. McKenna, just 39, has built an impressive resumé since taking over at Portman Road in 2021, guiding Ipswich from League One to the Premier League with back-to-back promotions. His reputation soared last year when both Manchester United and Brighton held talks with him. Reports even linked to the Chelsea job. However, Celtic face a major obstacle as Ipswich will demand hefty compensation from the Scottish side to let McKenna leave. Even after Ipswich’s relegation back to the Championship, he remains under contract until 2028, meaning any deal could cost the Hoops over £5 million, a fee the club is unlikely to sanction for a manager. Ipswich are also unwilling to let their man go. The club believe that the tactician can guide them straight back to the Premier League and are determined to resist any approach from Glasgow.
Celtic legend wants Ange back in the hotseat
Postecoglou was brutally sacked by Nottingham Forest on October 20 after just eight games, marking the shortest permanent managerial tenure in Premier League history. Yet, for many in Glasgow, those six forgettable weeks in England don’t tarnish his reputation.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Celtic striker Chris Sutton said: "It could happen, I mean, would I like to see him back? Yeah, eventually, why not? I really enjoyed Angeball. Well, I think Brendan will leave at the end of the season – if [Postecoglou] just slots in next season, I would love to see Big Ange back. He’s respected at Celtic, the job he did. Brilliant, Angeball, what a brand of football."
- Getty Images Sport
Celtic working round the clock to find new manager
Rodgers’ abrupt departure has rocked Celtic, following the 3-1 defeat to Premiership leaders Hearts at Tynecastle. O’Neill’s appointment is seen as a stopgap to stabilise the dressing room ahead of two massive fixtures: a league clash against Falkirk on Wednesday, and the Scottish League Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park on Sunday. For O’Neill, whose last managerial job came with Nottingham Forest in 2019, this return feels more like a rescue mission than a revival.
Advertisement