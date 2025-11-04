'Got to bring Ange Postecoglou back!' - Snoop Dogg eager to invest in Celtic as American rap icon seeks to expand football ownership portfolio after Swansea venture

He is not looking for a hands-on role, having already accepted a position behind the scenes at Swansea, and feels that he could help to keep spirits high within a demanding fan base. The ball is now in Celtic’s court when it comes to discussing investment opportunities.

Snoop has told the Daily Record when asked about a potential role at ‘Paradise’: “I don’t know about coach, but as an investor sure. Investing in Celtic is something I have talked about in the past and if the opportunity was right I would be down for it. Celtic is a huge club and fans want to see the best players playing in this great stadium. All the owners have got to do is ask.”

Asked for his reaction to Brendan Rodgers’ shock resignation, with Hoops legend Martin O’Neill currently back at the helm on an interim basis, Snoop added - with a nod being offered to an Australian coach who is out of work after leaving Premier League side Nottingham Forest: “I love sport, and in sport players leave, coaches leave, and you move on.

“You got to give Martin O’Neill big respect, he is coming back when we need him. I think you got to bring Ange back, the club are gonna do what they are gonna do but the fans would love to see him back.”