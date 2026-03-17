Andy Robertson challenges team-mates to prove they're 'good enough' for Liverpool and lift pressure on Arne Slot

Despite winning the Premier League last season and finishing in the top-eight of the Champions League table this term, the Reds have struggled immensely domestically. Pressure is growing on Slot with his side sitting fifth in the English top-flight and in danger on missing out on a place in Europe's most prestigious club competition in 2026-27.

"Obviously the pressure is a bit bigger on all of us at the minute because the results aren't there," he stated. "You have to perform, you have to get the results and when you don't get that then the scrutiny is bigger. He's faced a lot more scrutiny than he did last year, so have we as players. It's up to us to stand up to that. We're all good enough to be at Liverpool and it's up to us show that. If we do that, I'm sure we can turn the tide back towards the way we want it to go."