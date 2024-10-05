Andy Carroll's on fire! Former Liverpool flop bags a brace to secure first win of the season for Bordeaux after demotion to French fourth tier

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeAndy Carroll's on fire! Former Liverpool flop bags a brace to secure first win of the season for Bordeaux after demotion to French fourth tierBordeauxLiverpoolPremier LeagueLigue 2Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll bagged a brace on Saturday to secure a first win of the season for Bordeaux.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBordeaux beat Olympique Saumur 2-1Carroll scored both goals for his sideInspired The Girondins to their first victory of the seasonFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below