Andrew Robertson insists Alexander Isak & Florian Wirtz will both have 'unbelievable' Liverpool careers despite disappointing debut seasons

Robertson insisted players should not be judged by the size of their transfer fees, arguing that footballers have no control over market values. The left-back also pointed to the qualities he has seen from both players behind the scenes.

"In terms of the club that I am leaving behind I think we are not at the 2017 stage, we are at the transition stage," he explained, as quoted by Independent. "But then the season has been up and down, it has been inconsistent. We bought players that we all got excited about, and they will all have an unbelievable career at Liverpool. I have no doubt about that. But they are also young.

"The one thing I get annoyed about in football is that footballers do not control their price tag. We don’t control it, the market controls it. If a team is willing to pay it or they want to sell you and they put a price tag on you - that has nothing to do with the players and these players will be successful for Liverpool. I have seen more than enough in training and in games and their attitude that they will be successful. But it has shown that they probably need a little bit of time."