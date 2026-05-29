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'It's not all set-pieces and crosss!' - Mikel Arteta praised for developing 'his own style' as Italy legend defends Arsenal from 'boring' label
Arsenal’s style earns praise from Pirlo
Pirlo has praised the work Arteta has done at Arsenal ahead of the Champions League final, insisting the Gunners are far more than a team reliant on set-pieces and crosses. Arteta’s side have faced criticism for their structured approach and effectiveness from dead-ball situations, with some critics describing their football as overly pragmatic or “laboratory” based. Pirlo, however, believes Arsenal have developed a distinct identity under the Spaniard.
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Pirlo backs Arteta’s football philosophy
The former Italy midfielder highlighted Arsenal’s collective strength and defensive solidity as major reasons behind their rise, while praising Arteta for turning the club into Premier League title winners and Champions League finalists.
"Yes, I like it because it's not just about corners and crosses into the box," Pirlo explained, as quoted by Marca. "For some years now, he's developed his own special way of playing, including this particular way of taking advantage of corners. He studies everything thoroughly and is very talented. Winning the Premier League and reaching this final is a great achievement."
Pirlo sees balance in Arsenal’s approach
While critics have questioned the entertainment value of Arsenal's system, the former Juventus boss believes the Gunners have found an effective balance between organisation and attacking quality.
"It's very collective football, although PSG does have players who, individually, can decide matches more decisively," he added. "Arsenal needs to be very solid collectively and then capitalise on any set-piece situation. Furthermore, their two center-backs are very strong, and that gives the team a lot of solidity."
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Arsenal prepare for defining European test
Arteta now faces one of the biggest matches of his managerial career as Arsenal look to complete their rise under the Spaniard with European success. The final will also present another major tactical challenge against Luis Enrique’s PSG at the Budapest.