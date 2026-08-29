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Yosua Arya

Andoni Iraola makes bold Liverpool selection call as Victor Munoz handed debut start for Nottingham Forest clash

Liverpool
V. Munoz
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Premier League
A. Iraola

Andoni Iraola takes charge of his first Premier League home game as Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at Anfield. Victor Munoz makes his full debut for the Reds, while Cody Gakpo starts despite ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

  • Iraola begins Anfield era

    Liverpool welcome Forest to Anfield for a highly anticipated Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League. The fixture is a landmark occasion, marking Iraola's first home game in charge of the Reds since taking the managerial reins.

    Oliver Glasner brings his Forest side to Merseyside as both clubs look to build momentum early in the new top-flight campaign. The hosts kicked off their season with a scrappy 2-2 draw against Newcastle last weekend. Iraola will be determined to secure his first competitive victory and give the Anfield faithful reason to celebrate.

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    Munoz starts as Gakpo stays

    In a bold selection call, Iraola has handed Munoz a starting spot in the Liverpool attack. The forward comes into the side at the expense of Rio Ngumoha, who drops down to the substitutes' bench. Crucially, Cody Gakpo also retains his place in the starting XI despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future.

    The Dutchman is currently attracting heavy interest from Tottenham, but remains a key figure for the Reds today. Gakpo and Munoz will link up in a formidable forward line that features Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, promising plenty of attacking threat for the hosts.

  • Defensive adjustments and injury woes

    At the back, highly-rated young centre-back Jeremy Jacquet has kept his place in the starting line-up. He partners captain Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defence, with loan signing Ronald Araujo having to settle for a spot on the bench.

    Liverpool are currently navigating a tricky spell of injuries to key personnel. Striker Hugo Ekitike is still working through his rehabilitation after suffering a severe Achilles injury back in April. Meanwhile, the defensive ranks are depleted. Joe Gomez remains sidelined with a muscle problem, while Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley are continuing their recoveries from knee issues.

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    Starting XI

    Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Munoz, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

    Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Aina, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Jesus

Premier League
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
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Premier League
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
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