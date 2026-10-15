Andoni Iraola drops major hint on Liverpool trio's return for Brentford clash

Iraola has provided an encouraging update regarding the fitness of Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, and Dominik Szoboszlai. The influential trio have been sidelined for the Reds’ previous two fixtures, having picked up various knocks while representing their respective countries during the September and October international break. Their absence has tested the squad's depth during a busy period of the campaign.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, the Spanish tactician was asked if the three players could feature in the upcoming trip to the Gtech Community Stadium. "It’s early for us to say, we have still tomorrow’s training,” said Iraola on the club's official website. “Obviously, they were not ready for last night [against LASK]. We have to wait and see. I think it’s still very early but the same way I said they are not available for the previous games, I leave the chance open this time, yes.”