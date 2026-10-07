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Ipswich Town v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Andoni Iraola casts doubt on Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo fitness for Manchester City clash

A. Iraola
A. Isak
C. Gakpo
Liverpool
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Manchester City
Premier League

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has confirmed that star forwards Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are battling injuries ahead of Sunday’s crucial Premier League showdown against leaders Manchester City at Anfield. Both players withdrew from international duty early and will face late fitness tests as the unbeaten hosts aim to maintain their impressive start to the campaign.

  • Injury concerns for key forwards

    Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Iraola provided an update on Isak and Gakpo after the pair sustained thigh and ankle injuries respectively. Isak withdrew from the Sweden squad, while Gakpo was substituted early during the Netherlands' victory over Serbia. Iraola said: "I think Alex Isak and Cody Gakpo both have had to leave the national teams with injuries. Now it's a matter of if they are going to recover in time to help us in the next game or not. But right now they are both injured."

  • AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Formidable challenge awaits at Anfield

    Liverpool face a significant test against Manchester City, who have won all five of their league matches. Iraola acknowledged the challenge posed by the visitors but remains confident in his squad's recent progression.

    He stated: "We've been unbeaten but they've won all of them, so it makes a big difference in their side. I think we need to be very, very good if we want to beat City because they've been especially offensively scoring a lot of goals lately. We know the names that are very dangerous. But I think also we've shown good defensive improvements lately and I hope we can defend the threats that they have and also hurt them on the other side."

  • Title ambitions and structural growth

    The manager believes the international break offered a valuable chance to evaluate their early performances. Setting high expectations for the campaign, he explained: "I think the international break is a moment to reflect because we have normally a crazier schedule. You go two, three days preparing the next game. Then you need, I think, a break, analyse how the season has gone so far. I think we have a good amount of games already to analyse and see the things that we've done well and things that I think can improve. We didn't have a specific this points [total] or this position or this. No, I think we have to arrive as high as we can, we have to be the best team we can be. I don't know where this will put us but I'm sure that if we can give these players a good platform, a good structure, we will be there fighting for the titles, yes."

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  • AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    What next for Liverpool

    Liverpool will now wait anxiously on Isak and Gakpo's fitness ahead of Sunday's monumental fixture at Anfield. If the attacking duo are ruled out, Iraola may have to rely on Lewis Koumas as his only natural senior striker against a formidable City side.

Premier League
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Liverpool
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Manchester City
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