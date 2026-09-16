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Adhe Makayasa

'He deserves all this' - Andoni Iraola touched by Liverpool fans' reception for Andy Robertson

A. Iraola
A. Robertson
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
Carabao Cup
Premier League

Andoni Iraola expressed his delight after witnessing Liverpool supporters give Andy Robertson a rousing standing ovation on Tuesday night. The 32-year-old Scotland captain returned to Anfield for the first time since leaving during the summer, receiving an emotional greeting despite Roberto De Zerbi's side falling to a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat.

  • Anfield salutes former defender

    Robertson stepped back onto Merseyside turf as a Tottenham substitute after calling time on a trophy-laden nine-year spell during the summer window. When De Zerbi introduced the veteran left-back in place of Destiny Udogie in the 57th minute, all four corners of the ground rose in unison to applaud. The emotional ovation underlined the enduring gratitude felt by the home faithful for a stalwart who delivered eight major honours to the club.


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    Iraola applauds Kop tribute

    The hosts' new manager admitted he was deeply moved by the heartfelt reception reserved for a defender who remains an Anfield favourite. Reflecting on the ovation during his post-match duties, the Basque tactician felt the veteran Scotland international was fully entitled to such enduring acclaim. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the game, Iraola said: "I think he deserves all this and I was happy. I was thinking he honestly deserves this because he has given so much to Liverpool."

  • Fullback departs decorated era

    Robertson brought a glittering nine-year chapter at Anfield to a close this summer after his contract expired, officially completing a free transfer to Tottenham on July 1, 2026. He moved on after losing his regular starting spot to Milos Kerkez, a role the Hungarian has continued to hold following Iraola's arrival as manager. While supporters serenaded him with songs celebrating his Premier League and Champions League triumphs, goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai sealed a 3-1 defeat for his new side.

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  • Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Domestic tests loom ahead

    The Reds now switch their focus to Sunday's trip to Bournemouth, targeting maximum points to propel themselves into the upper reaches of the Premier League table. Spurs, meanwhile, must bounce back urgently when they host Aston Villa 24 hours earlier as they seek to move on from three defeats in their opening six matches. Both sides will be desperate for a positive result this weekend before the domestic campaign pauses for the autumn international break.

Premier League
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Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
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