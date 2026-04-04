Analysis: A depleted squad leaves Atlético Madrid struggling against a Barcelona onslaught

Barcelona achieved their objective in their difficult away trip to Atlético Madrid’s home ground (Metropolitano Stadium) on Saturday, in the 30th round of La Liga, securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory that consolidated their position at the top of the table.

Barça did not perform as hoped in the first half, with their defence looking vulnerable to the quick breaks of the Atlético attack, particularly from Antoine Griezmann and Giuliano Simeone, who opened the scoring in the 39th minute, before Marcus Rashford equalised for the Blaugrana in the 42nd minute.

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