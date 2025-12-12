'An injustice!' - Lautaro Martinez still reeling from referee's penalty 'mistake' against Liverpool as Inter star rues blow to Champions League run

The mood at Appiano Gentile is one of frustration rather than regret following Inter's contentious clash with Liverpool at San Siro. The Nerazzurri saw their hopes of a positive result dashed in the 88th minute by a controversial penalty decision that has left their captain fuming. Martinez believes the referee's interpretation of a tussle in the box was far too harsh and ultimately decided the outcome of a match that was balanced on a knife-edge.

The incident occurred late in the game when defender Alessandro Bastoni was adjudged to have pulled the shirt of Liverpool substitute Florian Wirtz inside the area. While on-field referee Felix Zwayer initially waved play on, he was advised by VAR to review the monitor. Upon second viewing, Zwayer pointed to the spot, allowing Dominik Szoboszlai to convert the winner. Martinez argued that such contact is commonplace and that penalising it ruins the sport's competitive nature.

"We are disappointed but not angry," Martinez explained to Gazzetta dello Sport. "Because if you lose due to a referee's mistake, there is little you can do. We are sorry to have thrown everything away because of an injustice: if they were to whistle for penalties for every hold, we would never play."