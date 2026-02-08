Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie scores again, Gianluca Busio keeps Venezia on top of promotion race, tough day for Tim Weah vs PSG

Surprise surprise: Weston McKennie was the headline act once again.

The Juventus midfielder scored on Sunday, his fifth goal of 2026, continuing a blistering run of form that has made him the defining story of Americans Abroad as the new year takes shape.

He wasn’t alone in Italy. Gianluca Busio continues to fly under the radar, but the Venezia midfielder has had an impact in Serie B, delivering another strong performance as he quietly strengthens his World Cup case.

Elsewhere, the weekend was far less forgiving. In France, Tim Weah and Marseille were handed a brutal reality check in a 5-0 loss to PSG, while Folarin Balogun was again held scoreless. Mark McKenzie and Toulouse, meanwhile, saw their recent momentum halted by a late defeat.

There certainly was a mix of good and bad this weekend for USMNT stars playing in Europe, and that may be putting it lightly. GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...