Tom Hindle and Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie scores again, Gianluca Busio keeps Venezia on top of promotion race, tough day for Tim Weah vs PSG

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including another goal from McKennie and Weah suffering a tough outing against PSG.

Surprise surprise: Weston McKennie was the headline act once again.

The Juventus midfielder scored on Sunday, his fifth goal of 2026, continuing a blistering run of form that has made him the defining story of Americans Abroad as the new year takes shape.

He wasn’t alone in Italy. Gianluca Busio continues to fly under the radar, but the Venezia midfielder has had an impact in Serie B, delivering another strong performance as he quietly strengthens his World Cup case.

Elsewhere, the weekend was far less forgiving. In France, Tim Weah and Marseille were handed a brutal reality check in a 5-0 loss to PSG, while Folarin Balogun was again held scoreless. Mark McKenzie and Toulouse, meanwhile, saw their recent momentum halted by a late defeat.

There certainly was a mix of good and bad this weekend for USMNT stars playing in Europe, and that may be putting it lightly. GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...

  • McKennie kickstarts Juve comeback

    Juventus had their chances. Plenty of them, to be clear. They had no shortage of shots against Lazio, but could only settle for a draw ignited by McKennie's goal.

    In the end, it finished 2-2 against Lazio and, on the balance of play, Lazio will feel pretty fortunate, despite conceding a last-gasp equalizer. Juve had 34 shots to Lazio's nine. They had four big chances and nearly three expected goals compared to Lazio's one. It wasn't total domination, but it was one-sided. Again, though, Juve couldn't fully take advantage and will instead settle for a point.

    McKennie was the one to really turn the tide. His goal in the second half gave Juve life as he was able to direct a header into the back of the net to pull Juve within a goal. It paved the way for Pierre Kalulu's late equalizer, one that gave Juve something to bring with them despite how frustrating the day was in general.

    Juventus sit fourth in the table, three points back of third-place Napoli. A Scudetto push is effectively over, with league leaders Inter now 12 points clear. McKennie once again stood out, but those around him couldn’t capitalize, leaving Juve without the three points they badly needed. 

  • Gianluca Busio VeneziaGetty

    Busio lifts Venezia again

    We don't really talk about Gianluca Busio as much as other USMNT stars these days, and that might be a little harsh on the versatile midfielder. He constantly performs for Venezia, but could do little as his side were relegated to Serie B last season. 

    Look at the advanced stats, and Busio is a perfectly serviceable attacking No.8 who can pick a pass and hold his own physicality. He was just stuck in a Venezia side that didn't suit him. A move away might have suited the former Sporting KC man last summer, but he stuck around. 

    And thus far, it has paid dividends. The midfielder has scored five and assisted one, while Venezia are top of Serie B, and look likely to make an immediate return to the Italian top flight. 

    He was excellent Saturday, playing all 90 minutes, creating three chances, and winning all of his aerial duels as Venezia scraped out a 2-1 win over second-placed Frosinone. Venezia have now won five in a row, and have a four-point lead in the league. There will certainly be further twists to come, with just six points separating the top four teams, but Busio has his team in a good spot. 

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MARSEILLEAFP

    Weah and Marseille can't stop PSG

    There was no big upset near the top of Ligue 1 and no measure of revenge for Tim Weah against his former club, either. As it so often is, it was Paris Saint-Germain's day on Sunday as they extended their lead at the very top of French soccer.

    Ousmane Dembele led the way for PSG in the win, scoring a brace in the first half to set the tone. The second half wasn't much better, with two PSG goals in two minutes to effectively bury Marseille.

    It wasn’t a surprise. Dembélé is the reigning Ballon d’Or holder, and PSG are the defending Champions League winners. This is one of the best teams in the world, led by one of the game’s elite talents - a reality that even strong sides like Marseille struggle to overcome.

    Les Rouge et Bleu excelled at keeping OM's stars at bay. Mason Greenwood is Ligue 1's leading scorer, with 13 goals so far, but he had few chances this time around. Weah, meanwhile, wasn't able to influence the game either despite a strong January. Marseille needed to be perfect, and they were far from it. They now find themselves fourth in the league and 12 points behind PSG as a result.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-NICE-MONACOAFP

    Balogun's Ligue 1 struggles continue

    Folarin Balogun has found the back of the net a few times over the last few months. There is, however, a building goalless run in Ligue 1. That run continued on Sunday as Balogun and Monaco struggled to break through against Nice.

    With Sunday's goalless draw between the two sides, Balogun's goalless run in the league is now officially at three months, which his last Ligue 1 goal coming all the way back on Nov. 8. The striker has scored in other competitions, of course, having scored four goals for club and country while also providing two assists. However, the league scoreless streak is a concern, particularly with Monaco languishing mid-table.

    With the draw on Sunday, Monaco are in ninth, but are only three points away from a European place. To get there, Balogun, who did hit the woodwork on Sunday, to his credit, will need to start scoring, particularly in the big domestic games ahead.

  • Malik Tillman Bayer Leverkusen 2025-26Getty

    Moments you might have missed

    + Chris Richards and Crystal Palace finally built some momentum with a 1-0 win over Brighton

    + Kevin Paredes made his first start of the season and played 65 minutes in Wolfsburg's 3-1 loss to Dortmund. USYNT winger Mathis Albert made the Dortmund matchday squad for the first time, but didn't come off the bench.

    + James Sands turned in a steady performance in central midfield to help St. Pauli to a much-needed 2-1 win over Stuttgart 

    + Malik Tillman played all 90 minutes and created a game-high three chances in Leverkusen's 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach

    + Antonee Robinson was left on the bench in Fulham's 2-1 loss to Everton

    + Patrick Agyemang endured a frustrating afternoon for Derby, and didn't manage a shot in a 2-1 loss to Ipswich

    + Daryl Dike managed just 13 touches in 60 minutes of action as West Brom played out a forgettable scoreless draw with Stoke 

    + Youth national team attacking midfielder Rokas Pukstas scored to help Croatian title hopefuls Hajduk Split to a 2-0 win

    + Mark McKenzie came on late as Toulouse uncharacteristically gave up an 89th-minute goal to fall to Angers

