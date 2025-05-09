Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie and Juventus seek UCL qualification, Folarin Balogun's Monaco meet Tanner Tessmann's Lyon, Paxten Aaronson's Utrecht in fight

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including crucial matches in France and Italy for U.S. internationals

It's gearing up to be a big weekend for Americans Abroad in Europe. Campaigns around the continent are coming to a close.

In the Netherlands, PSV are taking Ajax to the wire for the title - but they need to win out and hope the league leaders drop points in two of their final three matches. An emerging storyline in the Eredivisie, though, is who sits beneath the two heavyweights.

Don't look now, but U.S. international Paxten Aaronson is helping spearhead a stunning Utrecht campaign, and if they claim three points this weekend, they could be position for UCL qualification in the 2025-26 season.

In France, two Americans are set to go head-to-head as Monaco host Lyon in the penultimate matchday of the Ligue 1 season. Folarin Balogun could make his second straight start, while Tanner Tessmann will look to lead Lyon within shouting distance of second place in the standings.

And in Italy, it's the biggest game of the season to date for Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Juventus. The Bianconeri travel to the Stadio Olimpico to take on Lazio in a must-win game if they want to keep their dream of playing in the Champions League alive again next season.

GOAL looks at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.