Americans Abroad: Tactics and trends - Fulham's Antonee Robinson already back to his best as Yunus Musah makes rare start for Atalanta

Even during the holiday season, everything in the soccer world is viewed through a World Cup lens with the tournament less than six months out - especially for the U.S. men’s national team. Every performance now carries 2026 implications.
That scrutiny extends across the roster, including Antonee Robinson, who is back in Fulham’s XI and starting to resemble the Premier League standout he was last season. Also, back in the XI recently? Yunus Musah, who made a rare start for Atalanta. That start, of course, meant a lot, not just to his club future but to his World Cup hopes as he looks to play his way back into the picture.
GOAL takes a look at the noteworthy tactics, trends, and statistics that are telling the stories of Robinson, Musah, and other Americans Abroad.