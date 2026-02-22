Americans Abroad: Ricardo Pepi scores as he and Tyler Adams return from injury in boost for USMNT

The theme of the weekend for the U.S. men’s national team’s biggest stars was simple: returns.

There were plenty of them, both literal and otherwise - and taken together, they carried a familiar feeling: things are starting to look normal again.

It felt that way for Ricardo Pepi, whose injury layoff ended earlier than expected with yet another goal for PSV. It felt that way for Tyler Adams, too, back ahead of schedule in the Premier League with Bournemouth. Christian Pulisic returned to Milan’s starting XI, while Folarin Balogun continued his return to form with his first Ligue 1 goal in months.

Those returns are welcome, particularly with March camp around the corner. For the USMNT, things are trending back toward where they should be as the team’s biggest names build toward the World Cup.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...