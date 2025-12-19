Americans Abroad Dec. 19GOAL
Alex Labidou

Americans Abroad: Leeds’ Brenden Aaronson faces Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards in USMNT clash as Atlético’s Johnny Cardoso builds momentum

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including Richards taking on Aaronson and what the French Cup could mean for Ligue 1's USMNT quartet.

The holidays are here, and with them comes a packed stretch of soccer - especially this weekend.

It marks the final Bundesliga matchday of 2025 before the league heads into its near-month-long winter break, while the Premier League and Serie A will continue serving up meaningful fixtures through the end of the year. In other words: settle in with the holiday meal leftovers and enjoy the footy.

And there are several crucial league and cup ties for Americans abroad. Chris Richards faces a desperate Leeds United side featuring Brenden Aaronson, while Johnny Cardoso - remember him? - is coming off a promising midweek cup start for Atletico Madrid and will push for another opportunity against Girona. Weston McKennie and Juventus, meanwhile, could reignite their season when they host a sliding Roma.

And if that somehow isn’t enough, the January transfer window opens in less than two weeks.

GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.

  • Shelbourne FC v Crystal Palace FC - UEFA Conference League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    Aaronson vs. Richards - Round 1

    This is a matchup with significant implications for both sides. Despite a somewhat up-and-down season, Crystal Palace remain the Premier League’s biggest surprise, sitting fifth - just two points behind Chelsea in fourth. Champions League qualification is suddenly a realistic goal for a club that calls the modest Selhurst Park home.

    Chris Richards has been a central figure in that success.

    The 25-year-old appears to be coming into his own for both Palace and the U.S. men’s national team. He ranks in the 80th percentile for defensive contributions and the 85th percentile for aerial duels in the Premier League, placing him among the league’s more effective center backs. It’s good company to be in - and Palace’s defensive numbers back it up, with the Eagles currently second in the league in goals conceded (15).

    On paper, that form suggests Oliver Glasner’s side should have the edge when they visit Elland Road. But Leeds have turned a corner over the past month after struggling from September through November. Though they sit 17th, the Peacocks are unbeaten in December and opened the month with a stunning win over Chelsea. Brenden Aaronson’s influence hasn’t always shown up on the stat sheet, but he’s played a role off the bench during that run.

    Three points would be massive for either side. Palace could climb into fourth depending on other results, while Leeds would take another step away from the relegation zone.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-TOULOUSE-STRASBOURGAFP

    French Cup kicks off

    Folarin Balogun, Tim Weah, Mark McKenzie and Tanner Tessmann have all proven invaluable to their respective clubs as they look to challenge Ligue 1’s perennial power, Paris Saint-Germain. Of that group, Weah’s Marseille may have the clearest path, sitting third and just four points off the pace in the title race.

    Still, the Coupe de France could present the most realistic opportunity for silverware for the American contingent. PSG will be heavy favorites there as well - they’ve won the last five finals in which they’ve appeared - but recent history offers some hope. Toulouse were the last non-PSG side to lift the trophy, defeating Nantes in the 2023 final. Could a similar run materialize this season?

    McKenzie’s club will be the first of the USMNT quartet to kick off its cup campaign, with Toulouse set to face fifth-division Lyon-La Duchère. The remaining Americans enter the competition on Sunday, with the most intriguing matchup belonging to Balogun’s Monaco, who draw fellow Ligue 1 side Auxerre - a club with a history of punching above its weight, including a Champions League appearance within the past decade.

    It should be a compelling weekend across France.

  • Atletico de Madrid v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    Cardoso on the rise...

    After a difficult stretch marred by injuries, Johnny Cardoso finally returned to Diego Simeone’s starting XI in a Copa del Rey tie against Atlético Baleares, a 2-0 victory. Yes, the opponent came from the fourth tier, but Cardoso looked sharp in his 65 minutes on Wednesday. He completed 95 percent of his passes, played six balls into the final third, and created two scoring chances for Atleti.

    The hope is that this performance marks the beginning of what Simeone and Atlético envisioned when they signed the American midfielder from Real Betis in a reported $35 million move. Sunday presents another opportunity for Cardoso to build momentum as Atlético face City Football Group–owned Girona. After entering the season with title aspirations, Atleti stumbled early but have since climbed to fourth, sitting just five points behind crosstown rivals Real Madrid.

    Girona, by contrast, are enduring a difficult campaign. Champions League participants just two seasons ago, they now sit 18th with only 15 points. Defensive frailties have been a major issue, with Girona conceding a league-high 30 goals - a potential opening for an Atlético side that has also struggled in front of goal, scoring 30 times themselves. Cardoso could play a key role in helping unlock that attack.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Weston McKennie Juventus 2025Getty

    Weston to conquer Roma?

    Just a month ago, Roma appeared to be the favorites to lift the Serie A title. As is often the case in soccer, things change quickly.

    I Giallorossi have dropped two of their last three fixtures and slipped to fourth, now three points behind league-leading Inter. If there were an opportune moment for Juventus and Weston McKennie to face the capital side, this might be it.

    After some earlier struggles, the Old Lady have quietly picked up form again, winning three of their last four league matches. McKennie has been critical for Luciano Spalletti during that stretch. The American has started and completed 90 minutes in each of those fixtures, operating between wing-back and midfield. He may not have a goal contribution in league play this season, but he has found the net in the Champions League and continues to make an impact on both ends of the pitch.

    That form adds another layer of intrigue to McKennie’s long-term future. His contract runs through the end of the season, and after rumored talks over the summer, things have gone quiet from both sides. Would Juventus really allow the 27-year-old to walk on a free when he remains a valuable contributor on the pitch and a commercial asset off it?

    For now, the focus remains on this weekend. A win for Juve would move them to within one point of Roma and further tighten the race near the top of the table.

0