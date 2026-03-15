Americans Abroad: Folarin Balogun can't be stopped while Christian Pulisic and AC Milan squander massive Serie A opportunity

The U.S. men’s national team’s March squad is set to be announced this week. That means time is running out. If players wanted to impress Mauricio Pochettino and his staff, this was the last weekend to do it. The roster is almost certainly close to finalized, but this was one final chance to give the coach something to think about.

The weekend’s standout is someone who has been making his case for weeks: Folarin Balogun. The Monaco striker has scored goal after goal in recent weeks, and that continued in his latest match. He found the back of the net again in another win. There are several in-form players in the USMNT pool, but few can match Balogun’s level right now.

Some other key players also delivered strong performances. Joe Scally recorded a big assist for Borussia Mönchengladbach. Aidan Morris was the star of the show in a Middlesbrough victory. Tim Weah had strong moments for Marseille, while Chris Richards anchored the defense in a clean-sheet win for Crystal Palace.

Soon, the focus will shift to the international break. This weekend, though, was about making an impact at the club level, particularly for those fighting for something over the final months of the season.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...