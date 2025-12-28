As the year draws to a close, a number of U.S. men’s national team regulars capped the holiday period with goal contributions for their clubs abroad.

Christian Pulisic led the way once again. While debate over just how good he is continues, the AC Milan winger keeps delivering on the pitch, scoring at a rate he has never matched before and turning this into his most effective season in Italy.

He wasn't the only one, though. Patrick Agyemang got on the scoresheet as well. Brenden Aaronson provided an assist, while Weston McKennie essentially did so as well, even if he wasn't credited due to a technicality. There were big moments all over Europe for the Americans playing in that part of the world, many of whom are now heading into 2026 in incredible form.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...