América and Monterrey reportedly join race for Chicago Fire’s Brian Gutiérrez as Chivas push to stay in contention

Brian Gutiérrez has become a top target for several Liga MX clubs this winter, as his newly obtained Mexican passport would allow him to play without occupying a foreign-player slot. GOAL previously reported that Chivas are preparing an offer for the midfielder, and now America and Monterrey - two of Liga MX's richest clubs - are also in the running.