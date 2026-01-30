AFP
Amadou Onana makes huge Aston Villa exit admission with 'transfer to world class club' statement
Onana reveals 'world-class' transfer ambition
Onana has outlined his long-term career ambitions, confirming that he intends to play for one of the game's elite sides in the future. The 24-year-old was speaking in an interview with Het Nieuwsbladwhere he was asked directly if he envisions himself playing for one of the top five clubs in the world.
"Yes, I think one day I'll make a transfer to a club that is world-class," Onana said. "That is really a career goal. I am 24 and feel that I have become more mature. In the past months, I have played my best football ever."
The midfielder also provided context on his decision to move to Villa Park in July 2024, revealing that he turned down other significant opportunities at the time. "After my period at Everton, I already had contact with top clubs," Onana explained. "Ultimately, I chose Aston Villa because I thought it was the right step at that moment."
Emery hailed as a 'tactical genius'
Onana reserved special praise for Emery, crediting the Spaniard with helping him "progress even further" and placing him above all other coaches he has worked with during his career. The Villa boss has overseen a remarkable period of success at the club, and Onana provided insight into the daily workings at the club.
"He is the best trainer I have already had," Onana stated. "He brings me new ideas about my game. Tactically he is a genius. It is impressive to see him busy every day."
The midfielder’s comments come as Villa sit firmly in the title race, trailing leaders Arsenal by just four points with 15 matches remaining in the campaign. Onana insisted that while the squad is aware of their quality, they are keeping their feet on the ground.
"We are now four points behind Arsenal, but there are still many matches to play," he said. "We try not to talk about the title in the dressing room, but know that we have good players."
Title hopes hit by 'heavy blow' to Tielemans
In a significant update on team news, Onana revealed that his midfield partner Youri Tielemans is set for a spell on the sidelines. The injury comes at a critical juncture of the season, with Villa looking to close the gap on the Gunners.
"Unfortunately, it will have to happen without Youri Tielemans the coming weeks," Onana confirmed. "That's a heavy blow for him, he was in great form. We hope that he is back in time for the final sprint."
Tielemans has been instrumental in Villa’s midfield this season, and his absence will place greater responsibility on Onana to marshal the engine room as the club navigates a busy fixture list.
Defensive role limits goalscoring impact
Onana also addressed questions regarding his goalscoring output. Despite his imposing physical stature, the Belgian deflected criticism about his tally, explaining that his role under Emery is strictly defined as a "number six" rather than a goal-getter.
"Yes, I am big, but that doesn't make such a difference to score," he argued. "I am not a number nine, but a number six at Aston Villa. On set pieces, I am also not always the target. We try to do other things to surprise our opponent."
When presented with his career statistics - 17 goals in 219 matches - Onana remained unfazed. "That can be better, but I don't lie awake from it as long as the trainer is satisfied with my work," he concluded.
