Amad Diallo follows Harry Maguire's lead! Man Utd forward attends Sunderland's Championship play-off clash with Coventry one day after England defender spotted watching Sheffield United triumph

Amad Diallo followed Harry Maguire's lead by attending Sunderland's Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry on Tuesday.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Amad attends Sunderland's play-off semi-final

Played for Mackems in 2022-23 season

Team-mate Maguire was at Sheffield United on Monday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱