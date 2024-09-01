'Once a Gunner always a Gunner' - Spurs savaged on social media after Harry Kane presented with Bundesliga top-scorer award at Bayern Munich baring striking resemblance to Arsenal badge
Harry Kane was presented with an award closely resembling the Arsenal badge at Bayern Munich, leading to a roasting of Tottenham on social media.
- Kane given Bundesliga top-scorer award
- Award resembles Arsenal's club badge
- Fans make fun of the Tottenham legend