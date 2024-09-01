Kane-Bayern-Tottenham-ArsenalGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

'Once a Gunner always a Gunner' - Spurs savaged on social media after Harry Kane presented with Bundesliga top-scorer award at Bayern Munich baring striking resemblance to Arsenal badge

H. KaneTottenhamArsenalBayern MunichPremier LeagueBundesligaBayern Munich vs FreiburgFreiburg

Harry Kane was presented with an award closely resembling the Arsenal badge at Bayern Munich, leading to a roasting of Tottenham on social media.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kane given Bundesliga top-scorer award
  • Award resembles Arsenal's club badge
  • Fans make fun of the Tottenham legend
Article continues below