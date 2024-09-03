Alvaro Morata had on-pitch argument with wife Alice Campello after Euro 2024 victory over England just weeks before 'painful' split
The marriage between AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata and wife Alice Campello is said to have broken down as they celebrated Spain's Euro 2024 victory.
- Morata announced split weeks after Euro 2024 win
- Forward and his wife had on-pitch argument after final
- Campello allegedly didn't want his family on field