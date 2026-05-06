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Alvaro Carreras issues statement after alleged Antonio Rudiger altercation in Real Madrid training session
Carreras denies training ground 'insinuations'
On Tuesday night, the former Manchester United star issued a firm statement via his Instagram account to clarify his standing within the Real Madrid squad. The defender's comments come after intense speculation regarding his conduct and a specific training ground flashpoint.
“In recent days, certain insinuations and comments have emerged about me that do not reflect reality," Carreras wrote. "My commitment to this club and to the coaches I have worked with has been absolute from day one, and it will continue to be so. Since I returned, I have always worked with the utmost professionalism, respect and dedication. I have fought very hard to fulfill my dream of coming back home.”
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Addressing the Rudiger incident
The statement comes in the wake of reports that suggested Rudiger was the instigator of the confrontation, with it alleged that Rudiger had slapped Carreras during a training session. While Carreras did not name the Germany international specifically, he acknowledged that a flashpoint had occurred between himself and a fellow squad member, though he was quick to downplay the severity of the fallout.
“Regarding the incident with a teammate, it is an isolated issue of no relevance that is already resolved," Carreras explained. "My relationship with the entire team is very good.”
Wider unrest at Valdebebas
The Carreras-Rudiger incident is and not the only fire that head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has had to put out recently. The atmosphere at the Bernabeu has grown increasingly toxic following a disastrous run of form, with senior players allegedly clashing behind the scenes. This including reports of an "unpleasant face-to-face meeting" between the manager and midfielder Dani Ceballos.
With Los Blancos struggling to find consistency on the pitch, the friction between the playing staff and the technical team has become a major distraction. Reports have also surfaced of Kylian Mbappe showing frustration during training drills, suggesting that Carreras is just one of several players feeling the heat as the pressure of the Real Madrid shirt takes its toll during a potential trophy-less campaign.
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Clasico focus remains the priority
Despite the noise surrounding individual players and their relationships, the focus at Real Madrid must quickly shift back to the pitch. Arbeloa has publicly attempted to play down the various flare-ups, insisting that what happens within the walls of the dressing room must stay there if the team is to succeed.
With a Champions League exit still fresh and the La Liga campaign faltering, the upcoming El Clasico clash against arch-rivals Barcelona represents a final chance to salvage some pride in a difficult campaign. Carreras and his team-mates will be under immense pressure to show a united front when they step onto the turf at the Camp Nou this weekend.