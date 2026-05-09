Alvaro Arbeloa defends Kylian Mbappe from critics after Real Madrid star's controversial holiday during injury layoff

Mbappe has been sidelined since April 24 with an injury to his left thigh, but his absence from the pitch hasn't stopped him from dominating the headlines in Spain. The Frenchman was recently spotted on a getaway to Sardinia with his partner during a weekend where Real Madrid were in action against Espanyol. While the trip was sanctioned by the club, many supporters and pundits questioned the optics of the star vacationing while his teammates were battling on the pitch.

Arbeloa, however, was quick to remind critics of the lengths Mbappe went to in order to secure his move to the Spanish capital. Speaking at a press conference, Arbeloa said: "As for Mbappe, I think all Madrid fans know what efforts he had to make to join Real Madrid. He had absolutely everything at his previous club. He had to give up a lot of things to be at the club of his dreams. We all saw him as a child in the Real Madrid tracksuit."