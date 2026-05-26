AFP
'Thank you' - Alphonse Areola's wife Marrion Valette aims savage sarcastic dig at Graham Potter & Nuno Espirito Santo after West Ham relegation
Hammers drop down to Championship
West Ham’s proud 14-year tenure in the Premier League concluded in heartbreak on the final day of the season. Despite securing a 3-0 victory over Leeds United, the Irons were officially condemned to the Championship after Tottenham Hotspur's concurrent 1-0 win against Everton left them two points adrift of safety. According to reports from talkSPORT, this catastrophic demotion is set to cost manager Nuno his job, with a contract clause allowing the board to dismiss him without compensation.
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Valette vents fury over demotion
In the immediate aftermath of the confirmation, Valette took to Instagram to unleash a series of highly critical posts targeting both the current boss and his predecessor. Reflecting on a steep decline from their continental silverware peak under David Moyes, she captioned a historical photo: "From a trophy to relegation. Thank you Potter for the start of the season and Nuno for the end."
Team selections slammed
Areola was demoted to second-choice by Potter in August before Nuno briefly reinstalled him, only to drop the Frenchman again in January following a series of headline-grabbing errors. Sharing statistics highlighting her husband's league-high save percentage, Valette exposed internal communication issues.
She wrote: "Being dropped at the beginning of the season for no reason... After a very bad start then has made 20 games and all of a sudden 'I'm really sorry you won't start...'. 'Why?' 'For no particular reason but I'm sorry'."
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Future mired in uncertainty
The family's frustration peaked after France manager Didier Deschamps left the veteran shot-stopper out of his World Cup squad, opting for Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, and Brice Samba. Valette concluded: "And NO World Cup this year thank you coach Nuno."
Having not featured in the Premier League since a Chelsea fixture on January 31, Areola now faces immense uncertainty with just one year remaining on his contract as West Ham face a gruelling Championship rebuild.