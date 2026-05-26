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One more year! Alisson set to stay at Liverpool despite Serie A transfer interest
Liverpool confident Alisson will stay
Speculation over Alisson’s future intensified after the Premier League season ended, particularly following his return from injury against Brentford. The appearance sparked concerns among Liverpool supporters that it could have been his final match for the club.
However, Liverpool are now increasingly confident that the Brazil international will remain at Anfield next season. The club’s decision to trigger a contract extension earlier this year underlined their intention to keep the 33-year-old as part of the squad moving forward.
Interest from Italy has continued throughout the month, with Juventus reportedly searching for a new first-choice goalkeeper. La Gazzetta dello Sport even claimed personal terms had been discussed earlier in May, although no agreement has been reached between the two clubs.
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Romano reveals Liverpool’s stance
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided the clearest indication yet that Liverpool are not planning to part ways with Alisson this summer. The club hierarchy are understood to have communicated their plans directly to the goalkeeper.
Romano wrote on X: "Understand Liverpool informed Alisson about their desire and plan to keep him for one more year. Juventus offered Alisson a longer deal but Liverpool insist to keep him. Only player position could change stance but Liverpool clearly want him to stay."
Liverpool determined to keep key figure
While Juventus are reportedly prepared to offer a longer contract, Liverpool’s current position appears firm. Any potential transfer would likely depend on whether the player pushes for a move, with no indication so far that the club are willing to sanction a sale. Alisson’s return from injury before the end of the campaign also reinforced his value to the side ahead of next season.
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Looking forward to the World Cup with Brazil
Attention will now shift towards international football, with Alisson set to join Brazil ahead of the World Cup in North America. Strong performances on the international stage are likely to keep interest in the goalkeeper high across Europe. For now, Liverpool are expected to begin preparations for the new season with Alisson still as their first-choice goalkeeper, despite continued noise surrounding a possible move to Italy.