Alisson injury update provided by Liverpool boss Arne Slot ahead of Premier League clash with Wolves

Liverpool boss Arne Slot informed about Alisson Becker's injury status ahead of the Premier League clash against Wolves. Alisson has been suffering from a tight hamstring. Sat out the last two games due to the niggle. Is back in training with the team.