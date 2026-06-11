Alisson explains how Carlo Ancelotti has 'transformed' Brazil national team after 'very difficult period'

The veteran coach took over during a period where Brazil’s qualification for the 2026 tournament looked uncharacteristically shaky. Alisson, who is preparing for his third consecutive World Cup as the undisputed number one with Brazil drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland, believes Ancelotti’s unique blend of humility and elite tactical knowledge has been the catalyst for their recent recovery.

"He is resilient, humble, and has intelligence in choosing the right words at the right time. He is a great manager. He has a clear idea of football, which facilitates our style of play. These combinations favor the team. I see his joy and gratitude for being the coach of the Seleção," Alisson added. He even went as far as to compare the role to political office: "He's a multi-champion, but he shows it. You can notice it. We also notice it. He has won everything in football and is here with joy and enthusiasm. His position perhaps has more pressure than being the president of the country, in its levels."