Alisha Lehmann trains with WSL club as Switzerland star closes in on return to England from Como

Switzerland forward Lehmann has formally begun preparations for life back in England, having travelled to Leicester City’s training ground on Wednesday to join the first-team squad, The Athletic reports. The 26-year-old’s presence at Belvoir Drive signals the imminent completion of a transfer that the East Midlands club has been working on for the past fortnight.

Speculation regarding Lehmann’s future in Italy intensified over the weekend when she was conspicuously absent from the Como matchday squad for their goalless draw against Napoli. It has now been confirmed that the forward is in advanced talks to swap Serie A for the WSL, cutting short her spell in Italy just months after joining Como.

Lehmann moved to Como on a three-year deal from Juventus in August, but the lure of a return to the English top flight appears to have been too strong to resist. Her arrival is viewed as a significant coup for Leicester, bringing both elite-level experience and a massive global profile to the King Power Stadium.