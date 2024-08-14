Alisha Lehmann already has her first Juventus trophy! Swiss star revels in Women's Cup final victory over Palmeiras as Italian club wrap up U.S. tour in style
Swiss star Alisha Lehmann has been celebrating a first trophy in Juventus colours after victory over Palmeiras in the Women's Cup during pre-season.
- Lehmann joined Juve from Villa this summer
- Part of squad to lift Women's Cup in USA
- Juve now looking forward to new Serie A season