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Algeria squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Algeria
World Cup

All you need to know about Algeria's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Algeria are back at the World Cup for the first time in 12 years and have a squad packed full of exciting talent for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Fennecs went all the way to the last 16 back in 2014 and came close to causing a huge upset by dumping out Germany. Die Mannschaft eventually prevailed 2-1 after extra-time, but Algeria’s performances at the tournament will live long in the memory.

Vladimir Petkovic’s side will now be aiming to make more memories this time around and will have their eyes on making it out of a group that also includes defending champions Argentina as well as Austria and Jordan.

Ahead of the 2026 showpiece, GOAL takes a look at the possible squad that could travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

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    Goalkeepers

    The goalkeeper spot looks to be up for grabs as the Fennecs continue to search for a suitable replacement for Rais M’Bolhi. However, there could be a very familiar name between the sticks for Algeria at World Cup 2026. Luca Zidane, son of French legend Zinedine, switched his allegiance to Algeria last year and went on to make his debut at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations following a knee injury to Alexis Guendouz.

    Zidane, who plys his trade in the Spanish second division, featured in two of three group games as well as the last 16 and the quarter-final defeat but hasn't managed to fully convince.  Guendouz remains an option for Algeria along with Anthony Madrea. Manager Vladimir Petkovic has also decided to take a late check on 19-year-old Stade Rennais stopper Kilian Belazzoug and Melvin Mastil for pre-World Cup friendlies, suggesting the two stoppers also have a chance of making the cut.

    PlayerClub 
    Luca ZidaneGranada
    Alexis GuendouzMC Alger
    Anthony MandreaCaen
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  • Aissa Mandi AlgeriaGetty

    Defenders

    Algeria has some real talent in the backline, with Manchester City full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and Borussia Dortmund’s Ramy Bensebaini two household names. They will be led by captain and veteran superstar Aissa Mandi who wrote his name into the history books earlier this year when he became Algeria’s most capped player. Mandi has played over 100 times already for the Fennecs and should add to that tally this summer.

    Elsewhere, Rafik Belghali has emerged as a strong option at full-back under Petkovic and is available to play. Belghail and Zidane were both hit with bans for their part in a scuffle after their quarter-final defeat to Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations. However, it’s since been confirmed that those suspensions will be served in AFCON qualifying, making both available for the World Cup.

    Zineddine Belaid and Samir Chergui are also hoping to make the Algeria squad and were part of the roster that made it to the AFCON quarter-finals. Chergui is expected to be fit after some time out with injury. Achraf Abada is making a late push to be included after making it into Petkovic's squad for March friendlies against Guatemala and Uruguay, while there are doubts over Mohamed Amine Tougai after he was left out.

    Jaouen Hadjam is another player on the comeback trail due to a complicated ankle injury that saw him ruled out of AFCON after sustaining an injury against Burkina Faso. Meanwhile, full-back Youcef Atal will miss out after seeing his season ended prematurely by an Achilles injury.

    PlayerClub 
    Aissa MandiLille
    Emile DorvalBari
    Mohamed Amine TougaiEspérance de Tunis
    Zineddine BelaidJS Kabylie
    Jaouen HadjamYoung Boys
    Rayan Ait-NouriMan City
    Ramy BensebainiBorussia Dortmund
    Rafik BelghaliHellas Verona
    Samir CherguiParis FC
    Achraf AbadaUSM Alger
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    Midfielders

    There’s a good mix of youth and experience when it comes to Algeria's midfield options for World Cup 2026. Ismael Bennacer has over 50 caps for his country and will be hoping to make the squad after suffering a hamstring injury during AFCON. Currently on loan at Dinamo Zagbreb, Bennacer was a surprise omission from the squad for March's international friendlies.

    Adem Zorgane, Himad Abdelli and Nabil Bentaleb were also left out of the squad as Petkovic opted to take a check on some new faces in the build-up to the tournament this summer, while Ilan Kebbal missed out due to injury.

    The absences saw Houssem Aouar and Yacine Titraoui return to the squad and both will be hoping to make the final cut, while Fares Chaibi looks a certainty. The Eintracht Frankfurt star can play across the midfield but is often best utilised centrally where he can anchor the midfield and dictate the play.

    Rising Bayer Leverkusen star Ibrahim Maza may also be one to watch after catching the eye with his exploits in the Bundesliga, while Schalke's Adil Aouchiche is pushing for a place in the squad after being called up for Algeria's March friendlies.

    PlayerClub 
    Houssem Aouar Al Ittihad
    Adil AouchicheSchalke 04
    Hicham BoudaouiNice
    Ismael BennacerDinamo Zagreb
    Fares ChaibiEintracht Frankfurt
    Ibrahim MazaBayer Leverkusen
    Yacine TitraouiCharleroi
    Ramiz ZerroukiTwente
    Nabil BentalebLille
    Ilan KebbalParis FC

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    Attackers

    Riyad Mahrez is the big name in the Algeria attack and has already announced this will be his last World Cup. The 34-year-old winger has been a key player for the Fennecs and although he will certainly be missed, there is still plenty of attacking talent in the squad. Algeria will be looking for a successor to Mahrez, with Anis Hadj Moussa having already been tipped to fill his illustrious boots. 

    Wolfsburg’s Mohamed Amoura will be part of a useful attack and his record of 19 goals in 42 international appearances shows how dangerous he can be. He also topped the list of African scorers in World Cup qualifying by netting 10 times to help fire Algeria to the finals. Marseille’s Amine Gouiri is another exciting forward with bags of talent who will be part of the squad.

    Young Adil Boulbina is another player worth keeping an eye on and a future star in the making. The 22-year-old was Algeria’s top scorer at the 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar and also caught the eye with a wonder strike in extra-time to send Algeria through to the quarter-finals of AFCON. 

    Petkovic also seems to like the look of Farès Ghedjemis and has taken a check on the Frosinone star on several occasions. Ghedjemis appears to have a good chance now of being in the final squad for this summer's tournament.

    PlayerClub 
    Mohamed AmouraWerder Bremen
    Nadir BenboualiGyőri ETO
    Redouane BerkaneAl Wakrah
    Adil BoulbinaAl Duhail
    Amin ChiakhaRosenborg
    Amine GouiriMarseille
    Fares GhedjemisFrosinone
    Anis Hadj-MoussaFeyenoord
    Riyad MahrezAl-Ahli
    Baghdad BounedjahAl-Shamal
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    Algeria star players

    Riyad Mahrez is Algeria’s biggest star following a career that has seen him play a key role in Leicester City’s incredible Premier League title-winning team before heading to Manchester City where he won the treble. Now in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahil, Mahrez’s creativity and eye for goal mean he remains a huge threat and will lead the team from the front.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri will also be expected to play an important part in the team’s World Cup campaign at the back. The pacy defender has followed in Mahrez’s footsteps by signing for Manchester City and is known for his being an attack-minded full-back.

    In attack, Mohamed Amoura is another player that Algeria will be hoping can shine. The Wolfsburg forward is incredibly quick and can play across the front three. His exploits in Germany have seen him linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, and he may well attract more admirers if he can impress at the World Cup.

    It’s also impossible not to mention Amine Gouiri. The Marseille striker missed AFCON due to a shoulder injury but was then back with a bang, scoring five goals in eight matches for Marseille. There’s no doubting the talent he possesses, and he may just have a point to prove this summer.

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    Predicted Algeria Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    The goalkeeper position remains in doubt ahead of the big kick-off. Luca Zidane took the gloves at AFCON and will be hoping to get the nod to start the tournament against defending champions Argentina.

    There’s plenty of experience at the back as Rayan Ait-Nouri, Aissa Mandi and Ramy Bensebaini look nailed on starters. Rafik Belghali was the starting right-back at ACON and will hope to keep his place on the flank.

    Algeria will look to Fares Chaibi to anchor the midfield, with Ismael Bennacer and Hicham Boudaoui potentially alongside the Eintracht Frankfurt star in Petkovic's preferred three-man set-up.

    There will be decisions to make in attack but expect Mahrez to take up his usual position on the right of the attack. Ibrahim Maza looks a good bet to play through the middle, with Mohamed Amoura on the opposite flank.

    Predicted Algeria Starting XI for World Cup 2026 (4-3-3): Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri; Baoudaoui, Bennacer, Chaibi; Mahrez, Maza, Amoura.