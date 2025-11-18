Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Algeria’s 2026 World Cup kits arrive with a fresh sense of identity, leaning into cultural storytelling while keeping the clean, modern aesthetic fans expect from adidas. The new collection draws heavily from the nation’s landscape - particularly the sweeping Sahara dunes - giving the home shirt a look that feels unmistakably Algerian without straying into over-designed territory.

With bold green detailing, refined textures and thoughtful nods to heritage, the kits aim to connect players and supporters to a shared sense of home as they prepare for the journey to North America.

adidas

From release details to first full looks, here’s everything you need to know about Algeria’s 2026 home and away kits.

Shop: Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 kits