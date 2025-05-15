Everything you need to know about Alexis Mac Allister's salary at Liverpool

Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister began his Premier League journey with Brighton & Hove Albion in 2019, though he was initially loaned back to his parent club Argentinos Juniors and later to the iconic Boca Juniors.

His loan spell was cut short just a few months later, allowing him to finally begin his full-time stint with Brighton. Over the following seasons, Mac Allister became a fan-favourite at the club, helping them secure European qualification in the 2022-23 campaign. He also played a crucial role in Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It wasn’t long before a top Premier League side came calling and Liverpool signed the Argentine ahead of the 2023-24 season. Just like at Brighton, Mac Allister quickly became an indispensable part of the squad, helping lead the Reds to a Premier League title in the following season.

Mac Allister's current contract with Liverpool runs until 2028, and he earns a hefty salary that places him among the top earners at the club.

Exactly how much does he earn playing at Anfield?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross