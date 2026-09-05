Alexia Putellas warns WSL rivals after 'delighted' London City Lionesses debut sinks Man Utd

London City manager Eder Maestre was thrilled with his team's cohesion after handing out four debuts. While star goalkeeper Mary Earps remained on the bench due to pre-season fitness issues, Elene Lete stepped in seamlessly. Maestre praised Putellas not just for her on-pitch abilities, but for the leadership she brings to the dressing room.

"Alexia knows all the things that can bring to others - because it's not only the thing that she's capable of doing on the field, it's all the things that can help us," Maestre explained.

"Having this kind of player in the squad is very important because she represents the high standards and having her involved in the project [is important, because of] her performance and the leadership she can bring in terms of helping us to reach the standard [we want].

"The biggest impact is the way we played as a team, having everybody connected very well. The chemistry we are building around the players is the most important thing today."