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Alexia Putellas warns WSL rivals after 'delighted' London City Lionesses debut sinks Man Utd
Putellas off to a winning start
Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Putellas began her English adventure in style as London City Lionesses defeated United 2-1 to open their 2026-27 Women's Super League season. The Spanish midfielder captained her new side at the Copperjax Community Stadium, delighting watching owner Michelle Kang.
The hosts secured a far more comfortable victory than the scoreline suggested. An own goal from Julia Zigiotti Olme and a second-half flick by Danielle van de Donk put the Lionesses in complete control against a sluggish United, who only managed their first shot on target in the 97th minute to grab a late consolation through Simi Awujo.
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Room for improvement in a physical league
Despite the dominant team performance, Putellas admitted she is still adjusting to the robust demands of her new environment. The summer recruit was delighted to secure three points but promised fans that the squad's overall play will continue to evolve.
"We are so happy," Putellas told BBC. "We had a strong beginning so [we're] really, really happy. I'm still learning, it's the first game. It's a physical league. I'm the player who thinks the ball always moves faster than the legs so we're going to try to improve that kind of thing.
"It's the first game, we have to bring more improvement of course. We are going to give better and better football to our crowd. Very happy to start with three points and we keep moving."
Setting high standards and building chemistry
London City manager Eder Maestre was thrilled with his team's cohesion after handing out four debuts. While star goalkeeper Mary Earps remained on the bench due to pre-season fitness issues, Elene Lete stepped in seamlessly. Maestre praised Putellas not just for her on-pitch abilities, but for the leadership she brings to the dressing room.
"Alexia knows all the things that can bring to others - because it's not only the thing that she's capable of doing on the field, it's all the things that can help us," Maestre explained.
"Having this kind of player in the squad is very important because she represents the high standards and having her involved in the project [is important, because of] her performance and the leadership she can bring in terms of helping us to reach the standard [we want].
"The biggest impact is the way we played as a team, having everybody connected very well. The chemistry we are building around the players is the most important thing today."
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What's next for Putellas?
This victory ensures a convincing start to the season for London City. Next up, they will face West Ham in the WSL this coming weekend. Putellas will aim to lead her teammates to secure three points at the Hammers' home ground.
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