Alexander Isak transfer to Barcelona? Why Liverpool could look to sell £125m striker as Anfield future questions are also asked of £116m playmaker Florian Wirtz
Spending spree: Liverpool smashed records in 2025
Liverpool smashed all kinds of recruitment records in 2025 when embarking on an elaborate spending spree. Having recaptured the Premier League title, Arne Slot was handed a historic warchest with which to work.
Germany international Wirtz briefly became the most expensive player in British football when moving to Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen, before that bar was raised again when Isak completed a protracted switch from Newcastle. Neither have offered much to the collective cause through the first half of the current campaign.
Two goals: Isak has struggled for spark at Anfield
Asked about Isak’s situation, with the 26-year-old netting just two goals through 15 appearances and struggling for full match sharpness throughout his time with the Reds, Hamann told JeffBet: “I'm not sure Liverpool will sell anyone in January, but if things don't pick up for Alexander Isak come March or April, they'll probably have discussions to sell him to a club like Barcelona in the summer. There will be plenty of takers for Isak because he's shown his ability at Newcastle. It also largely depends on the form of [Hugo] Ekitike, because if he continues to improve, it will be a struggle for Isak to get games unless he's forced out wide.”
Wirtz woe: Questions asked of German playmaker
Wirtz is still waiting on his first competitive goal for Liverpool, while registering only two assists, and the 22-year-old is another that could be written off as an expensive flop. Hamann added on his fellow countryman: “I think Liverpool will be okay financially, even without the Champions League, because they wouldn't have spent the money they did if they couldn't afford it. Liverpool haven't been big spenders before last summer and they tend to spend the money wisely. If Liverpool don’t perform, then they won’t be forced to sell. However, players like Alexander Isak or Florian Wirtz may have their futures looked at if they aren’t performing and the club aren’t in the Champions League.”
Gerrard or Klopp: Could a legend return to Anfield?
Liverpool have slipped to seventh in the Premier League table, leading to Slot facing surprising sack talk. It has been suggested that some familiar faces could be targeted if a change in the dugout is made.
On links to a legendary former club captain, Hamann said: “Steven Gerrard loves Liverpool, if he's asked to fill in as an interim manager, there is every chance he'd do it. We know how much he's loved by the fans. If the situation ever arose where Liverpool needs a manager for a few months, Stevie won't turn it down. I feel things are slowly coming together at Liverpool so I don't think it will happen, but I'm pretty sure he'd take the opportunity if it comes.
“It could absolutely boost his management career and there aren't many better places to get in the spotlight than Liverpool. It would be a fantastic opportunity for Gerrard to help manage his hometown club. I don't think he can turn it down.”
Hamann added on the reports claiming that Klopp - who stepped down as Reds boss in 2024 - could be lured back to Anfield: “I think Jurgen Klopp is happy at Red Bull. There have been changes at some of the clubs they own. But, I think it would be a wonderful story if Klopp returned to Liverpool. I can't even comprehend what the reaction would be if he stepped onto the training ground or back into Anfield if he were the manager again. I don't think Klopp managing Liverpool will happen again.”
Slot continues to call the shots for now, with Liverpool due to be back in action on Saturday when heading out on the road to Tottenham. That trip will be made without Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian superstar - who returned to favour in a win over Brighton last time out following his explosive rant against the Reds - now on Africa Cup of Nations duty.
