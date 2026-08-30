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'We need to be better' – Alexander Isak demands improvement from Liverpool as the winless start to the Andoni Iraola era continues
Resilience not enough for Isak
Isak has voiced his concerns following a dramatic afternoon at Anfield, wherethe Reds were held to a 2-2 draw with Forest on Saturday. While the hosts displayed plenty of character to rescue a point late in the game, the Swedish international was quick to point out that fighting spirit alone will not be sufficient to achieve the club's lofty ambitions this season. The result leaves Liverpool searching for their first league victory under Iraola, a slow start that is beginning to put pressure on the tactical transition occurring on Merseyside.
Isak was candid about the team's current shortcomings, particularly their inability to maintain control once they have clawed their way back into a match. "I think there's no problem in fighting spirit and never giving up. I think we showed that last week as well. Obviously we started the game pretty bad today as well. When we gained momentum by scoring a goal, that's where we need to be better, I think, because again today we conceded quite quickly after that," Isal told TNT Sports.
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Anfield drama as Forest frustrate Reds
The match began in underwhelming fashion for Iraola’s side, who struggled to find their rhythm in the early exchanges. Forest took full advantage of the lethargy, opening the scoring midway through the first half when Dan Ndoye silenced the home crowd. Liverpool eventually responded through Isak’s clinical finish on the hour mark, but the joy was short-lived as Morgan Gibbs-White restored the visitors' lead from the penalty spot.
Isak, who has inherited significant expectations as the focal point of the Liverpool attack, admitted that he feels the weight of leading the line in this new era. When asked if he feels a greater sense of responsibility this term, he replied: "Yeah, of course. That's the job ultimately as a striker. Obviously I'm very happy to score the first one and hopefully it just keeps coming." Despite the goal, the former Newcastle man was not interested in personal accolades or setting specific individual milestones for the campaign. "Not really. I think every striker wants to score in every game he plays."
Adapting to the Iraola philosophy
The transition from the previous regime to Iraola’s high-intensity style has been a talking point among the Anfield faithful, and Isak acknowledged that the squad is still in a period of adjustment. The Spanish coach, known for his success at Bournemouth and Rayo Vallecano, demands a specific tactical discipline that has yet to fully click for the Reds in the opening weeks of the Premier League season. However, Isak remains confident that the hard work being put in on the training ground will eventually manifest in a more consistent and winning product on the pitch.
"It's been good. There's always time to get used to a new playing style and a new manager. But we are really working hard to try to play the game he wants us to play and I think when we start doing that better, I have no doubt that the results will come," Isak noted.
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Home comforts and looking ahead
One positive takeaway for the squad was the return to Anfield and the unwavering support of the fans, even as the team struggled to find their best form. Isak was full of praise for the environment created by the supporters during the back-and-forth encounter. "It was amazing. I think our fans were amazing. Really happy to be back here at home and I can't wait to be back here again," he remarked, clearly relishing the opportunity to play in front of the Kop.
The Reds will need to shore up a backline that has looked vulnerable on the break if they are to maximize the output of their talented forward line. They will play an away match against Ipswich Town in midweek.
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