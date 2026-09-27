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FBL-EUR-NATIONS-SWE-ROUAFP
Khaled Mahmoud

Injury worry for Liverpool! Alexander Isak sent home from Sweden squad after Nations League knock

A. Isak
Liverpool
Premier League
Sweden
Sweden vs Romania
Romania
UEFA Nations League B

Liverpool have been hit with a significant injury concern during the international break as star forward Alexander Isak has been forced to withdraw from the Sweden squad. The prolific striker is now set for an early return to Merseyside to undergo further medical assessment.

  • Anfield star suffers international setback

    Liverpool have officially confirmed that Isak will return to the club ahead of schedule after picking up a fitness issue while on international duty. The Swedish international, who has been in sensational form for the Premier League giants, was initially expected to represent his country in a four-match schedule during this international break. However, after featuring in the opening game, he will now miss the remaining three fixtures of Sweden's Nations League campaign in this window to focus on his recovery at the AXA Training Centre.

    The club released a formal statement to update supporters on the situation, explaining the next steps for the former Newcastle man. The bulletin noted: 'Alexander Isak is to return to Liverpool from international duty due to a minor injury. The striker will not be involved in Sweden's three remaining fixtures in the current international break and will now be assessed by club medical staff at the AXA Training Centre.'

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    Productive start to the new campaign

    Isak played the full 90 minutes and scored a goal in Sweden's 2-1 victory over Romania on Friday. However, the Liverpool striker will now miss Monday's clash against Poland, as well as upcoming League B Group 4 fixtures against Bosnia-Herzegovina on October 2 and the return match against Romania on October 5.

    Isak has already found the back of the net four times in just five Premier League appearances, accounting for over half of Liverpool's total goals in the league so far. His most recent contribution was the decisive match-winner against Bournemouth, a strike that ensured he has already surpassed his goal tally from a difficult debut season at Anfield. Currently, only Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland sits above him in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot, highlighting his importance to Iraola's tactical setup.

  • Premier League clubs on high alert

    Liverpool are not the only side facing personnel issues during what has become a testing international break for domestic managers. The 'international break curse' appears to be striking several top-tier clubs at once, with Arsenal and Sunderland also reporting injuries to key forwards. On Thursday evening, Kai Havertz was forced off for Germany, while Brian Brobbey also suffered a knock during the same high-intensity clash between Germany and the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

    With this particular international window extended, Premier League action is not scheduled to resume until the second weekend of October. This gives Liverpool's medical department a small window of time to work on Isak's fitness, but the sheer volume of games coming up means Iraola will be desperate for his talisman to avoid a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

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    Massive tests await after international break

    Liverpool currently sit sixth in the Premier League standings with nine points, trailing leaders Manchester City by six points. Following the conclusion of the international break, the Reds face a high-stakes clash against City at Anfield on October 11.