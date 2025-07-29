Newcastle United FC v Everton FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Alexander Isak agrees personal terms with Liverpool on five-year contract as Premier League champions prepare to submit opening transfer bid for wantaway Newcastle striker

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has reportedly agreed personal terms with Liverpool on a five-year contract. The Premier League champions will now approach the Magpies with their opening offer for the Sweden international. The Reds have already spent nearly £300 million ($403m) this summer on new signings, including French forward Hugo Ekitike.

  • Liverpool agree personal terms with Isak
  • Will submit first formal bid to Newcastle
  • Isak valued at £150m
