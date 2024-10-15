Spain GFXGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Alex Baena is magic! Spain rip apart 10-man Serbia as Alvaro Morata gets penalty redemption in Nations League

SpainUEFA Nations League AL. YamalSpain vs SerbiaSerbia

Alex Baena and Alvaro Morata were both on target as Spain beat Serbia 3-0 in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Spain beat Serbia 3-0
  • Emphatic scoreline justifies La Roja's dominance
  • Baena's late heroics helped him steal the show
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below