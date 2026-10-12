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Alessia Russo named England Women's Player of the Year for 2025-26
Russo claims top England prize
Russo has been crowned the England Women's Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season. The Arsenal forward claimed the prestigious accolade after winning a poll cast directly by the supporters.
This marks the second time the 27-year-old has won the national team award in her career. She previously earned the honour during the 2023-24 campaign, underlining her consistent excellence on the international stage. Russo secured the prize ahead of fierce competition from her international team-mates. She finished above both Bronze and Hampton in the final fan vote.
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A special moment for the striker
Taking home the fan-voted honour carries immense meaning for the Arsenal star. She has established herself as a firm favourite among the national team's faithful in recent years.
"To receive the award is really special, particularly as it comes directly from the fans," Russo said following the announcement. "I absolutely love playing for England every moment I get. Hopefully we will go on to have a really big season."
Sensational form for club and country
Russo's latest accolade comes on the back of a sensational domestic campaign with Arsenal. She finished last season as the most prolific English scorer in the Women's Super League, registering 13 goals and six assists.
Her crucial double in a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in May ultimately secured Champions League qualification for her club. That clinical club form translated perfectly to the international stage.
She played a leading role in England's recent World Cup qualification campaign. The striker started all six group matches for her country and found the back of the net three times.
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World Cup playoffs await the Lionesses
There is little time for Russo to celebrate her individual achievement. The forward remains fully focused on securing England's spot at the upcoming World Cup.
She was already on the scoresheet on Friday when England defeated Greece 3-1 in the first leg of their playoff tie. Her crucial goal helped establish a commanding lead in the first-round clash.
The squad will now travel to Leicester for the fixture against Greece on Tuesday. Russo will be eager to add to her international tally and safely guide her team into the next qualification phase.
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