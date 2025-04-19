Alessia Russo Chloe Kelly Arsenal Women splitGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Alessia Russo is BACK! Arsenal striker wins race against time to start Lyon Champions League semi-final contest as fellow Lioness Chloe Kelly returns to squad

C. KellyA. RussoArsenal WomenWomen's Champions LeagueArsenal Women vs LyonWomen's football

Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly have both won races against time to be fit for Arsenal's Champions League semi-final against Lyon - but only one starts.

  • Russo & Kelly were both doubts after knocks
  • Pair had to withdraw from Lionesses duty this month
  • But recover for Arsenal's Champions League semi-final
