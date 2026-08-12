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Alejandro Garnacho receives crucial advice from Premier League icon Brad Friedel after a difficult start at Aston Villa
A steep decline for Garnacho
Garnacho has faced a turbulent period, scoring just one league goal during his brief stint at Chelsea after completing a £40 million transfer from Manchester United. His time under Ruben Amorim ended poorly, marked by a public fallout.
Now, Garnacho has joined Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy, aiming to fill the void left by Rogers, who recently signed for Chelsea in a £117m deal.
Despite his struggles, Garnacho hopes to reignite his career, though he has already suffered a setback by missing the ongoing UEFA Super Cup clash against PSG due to concussion protocols. According to an exclusive interview by the Daily Star Sport via Football Betting, this transfer makes perfect sense.
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Friedel defends the transfer strategy
Friedel insists that Chelsea have not taken advantage of Aston Villa, pointing out the financial realities of modern football.
"I don’t think so here; for Aston Villa, it’s a case of working under the regulatory constraints and PSR and choosing the right time to cash in on a player," Friedel explained. Aston Villa have consistently navigated these hurdles efficiently in recent seasons. "It’s important for clubs like Villa to balance the bookings when operating close to the levels they do," Friedel added.
The former goalkeeper believes that balancing the books is simply a necessity for clubs striving to remain competitive at the very highest level of the game.
Emery holds the key
Friedel is extremely confident that Emery is the ideal manager to guide Garnacho back to his best form. Emery has transformed Aston Villa, and Friedel trusts his judgement implicitly.
"Plus, when you have a manager like Emery, who is so talented at keeping Aston Villa in and around the Champions League spots, he will know the type of player to bring in to add value to the squad," he noted. The environment at Villa Park could provide the perfect platform for Garnacho to thrive once again. "So with Emery’s track record of working with players, Garnacho will be one player where Emery will work closely with to ensure he can play at his best," Friedel concluded.
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What is next for Garnacho?
Garnacho is currently watching from the sidelines as Aston Villa take on PSG in the UEFA Super Cup. Once cleared from concussion protocols, he will aim to make his Premier League debut for the club and prove his critics wrong.
Meanwhile, Rogers could make his highly anticipated Chelsea debut this weekend against Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge following an extended post-World Cup break.
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