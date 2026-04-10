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'I did some bad things' - Alejandro Garnacho takes responsibility for Man Utd downfall before Chelsea transfer as winger admits acrimonious Old Trafford exit 'hurt'
Messy Man Utd departure
The 21-year-old’s time in Manchester ended under a cloud following a high-profile breakdown in his relationship with former manager Ruben Amorim. Garnacho became a focal point of dressing room tension, often taking to social media to voice his frustrations, which eventually led the club to sanction his sale to Stamford Bridge.
Reflecting on the saga that saw him frozen out before his move to London, Garnacho admitted he played a role in the toxicity. In an interview with the Premier League, he said: "I remember in the last six months I was just not playing like before at Manchester United. I started to be on the bench, it's not (such a) bad thing, I was only 20 years old, but in my mind it was like I had to play every game.
"In my mind, maybe it is also on me, I started to do some bad things. But yes, it was just this moment in life and sometimes you have to make decisions and I am really proud to be here and still in the Premier League at a club like this."
The fallout was amplified by reports of disciplinary issues that plagued his final season under Amorim's watch.
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No hard feelings
Despite the acrimonious split, which included Garnacho’s brother making inflammatory posts online and the player himself appearing to mock the club by wearing a Marcus Rashford Aston Villa jersey, another outcast, the attacker insists he harbours no bitterness toward United.
"We know the team we have, the things we can do," he continued. "Sometimes is better in some moments, and worse. But yeah, I’m really proud to be here in this moment. The life here is normal, and I’m happy. But yeah, at United [I] have nothing wrong to say about the club or any team-mates, no-one. Just a moment [in] life changed. My life continued. So we have to keep looking forward."
Asked whether his Old Trafford exit hurt him, the winger responded: "Yeah, maybe yes, because I loved that club, you know? They gave me the confidence from the start, from Spain, to bring me to the academy, then they bring me to the first team, so it was like four or five years, and amazing love from everyone, from the fans, the stadium, everything was really good. It's just sometimes you have to change for the good of your life or the next steps. I only have good memories of Man Utd."
Stumbling blocks at Stamford Bridge
Life at Chelsea has not been the fresh start Garnacho envisioned after leaving the north west. While he arrived with high expectations, he has struggled to find consistency under Liam Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca in January. The Blues’ recent exit from the Champions League and a poor run of domestic form have compounded the youngster's individual frustrations.
With only one Premier League goal to his name this season, Garnacho has seen his minutes limited. The Argentina international was once seen as the future of the United attack, but he is now facing the reality of being a rotational option in west London. His decline in form has led to questions about whether the £40m investment was wise for a player who still has a contract running until 2032.
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Loan interest from South America
The dip in Garnacho's stature has alerted clubs abroad, with surprise reports linking him with a temporary move away from the Premier League. River Plate boss Eduardo Coudet is alleged to have contacted the player personally to discuss a potential year-long loan deal. Such a move would have been unthinkable two years ago when he was the rising star of Old Trafford.